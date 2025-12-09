Throat Lozenges Market To Expand At A 6.2% CAGR By 2029, Reaching US $6.77 Billion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Much Is The Throat Lozenges Market Worth?The size of the throat lozenges market has experienced consistent growth in the past few years. It is projected to expand from a value of $5.1 billion in 2024 to $5.32 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The growth witnessed in the historic period is due to factors such as higher instances of throat discomfort, heightened consumer awareness and a rise in self-care trends, a favorability towards natural and herbal components, alterations in lifestyles and environmental influences, and effective marketing and branding tactics.

The size of the throat lozenges market is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years. It is projected to expand to ""$6.77 billion by the year 2029 with a CAGR of 6.2%. The expansion during the predicted period can be traced back to the ongoing prevalence of respiratory health issues, innovative developments in flavor types, the rise of e-commerce and online shopping, health and wellness movements, and increased global awareness for respiratory health. The significant trends for the estimate period involve the rise of e-commerce, specific marketing for specialty formulations, influence of international health events, addition of calming herbs and extracts, and increased focus on customization and personalization.

What Are The Factors Driving The Throat Lozenges Market?

The throat lozenges market is projected to receive a boost due to the growing incidence of respiratory diseases. These diseases primarily involve the lungs and other respiratory system components. Throat lozenges are a common remedy for infections and diseases within the respiratory tract. For example, in September 2022, the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), a health advocacy group located in the US, reported that around 200 million people suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, worldwide in 2022. This resulted in an estimated 3.2 million deaths per year. Thus, the increased incidence of respiratory diseases is predicted to stimulate growth in the throat lozenges market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Throat Lozenges Market?

Major players in the Throat Lozenges include:

. GlaxoSmithKline plc

. SSL International plc

. Thornton & Ross

. Pfizer Inc.

. The Procter & Gamble Company

. Bausch Health Companies Inc.

. Wrigley Company

. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

. Gepach International

. Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Throat Lozenges Market In The Globe?

The introduction of groundbreaking products is a notable trend that is becoming increasingly prevalent in the throat lozenges market. To maintain their market position, major firms in this industry are unveiling various new and pioneering products. For example, Taiho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., a pharmaceutical company based in Japan, introduced their new product, PITAS throat troche, in July 2022. These are film-type lozenges from a new line developed to alleviate symptoms of throat pain, swelling, and discomfort. They adhere to the mouth's roof, enabling stealthy use and effectiveness during conversation. Specifically designed for oral and pharyngeal disinfection, the PITAS Medical Troche is classified as a quasi-drug.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Throat Lozenges Market Share?

The throat lozenges market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hard Candy Lozenges, Soft Lozenges, Compressed Lozenges

2) By Ingredient: Menthol, Mint, Eucalyptus Oil, Peppermint Oil, Honey And Ginger, Lemon, Other Ingredients

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Sore Throat, Cough And Cold, Throat Diseases

Subsegments:

1) By Hard Candy Lozenges: Sugar-Based Hard Lozenges, Sugar-Free Hard Lozenges

2) By Soft Lozenges: Gel-Based Soft Lozenges, Non-Gel Soft Lozenges

3) By Compressed Lozenges: Medicinal Compressed Lozenges, Non-Medicinal Compressed Lozenges

What Are The Regional Trends In The Throat Lozenges Market?

In 2024, the global throat lozenges market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming years. The report on the throat lozenges market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

