Jane Austen's Happiness Was Complicated Her Last Heroine In Persuasion Knew Why

Jane Austen's Paper Trail is a podcast from The Conversation celebrating 250 years since the author's birth. In each episode, we'll be investigating a different aspect of Austen's personality by interrogating one of her novels with leading researchers. Along the way, we visit locations important to Austen to uncover a particular aspect of her life and the times she lived in. In episode 6, we explore whether Jane was happy, using her last published novel, Persuasion, as our guide.

Given that happy endings in Jane Austen's novels chiefly revolve around a love match with the desired hero, some might conclude that as Austen remained a lifelong spinster, happiness must have eluded her. But this groundbreaking writer was a woman who filled her life with meaning through interests, friendships, socialising, travel, and most of all, a purpose.

The Cobb in Lyme Regis remains much as Austen would have known it. Nada Saadaoui, CC BY-SA

Of course Austen had her fair share of worries. This was especially true after her father died, and she, her mother and her sister Cassandra found themselves in much reduced circumstances in less salubrious lodgings in Bath and then Southampton. A life of genteel poverty was leavened by her close relationships with the women in her life, including her good friends Martha Lloyd and Anne Sharp, a fellow writer with whom Austen could discuss the business of writing.

Much like her lovelorn heroine Anne Elliot, Austen had little affection for Bath. She missed the verdant Hampshire countryside of her youth and found the city oppressive, despite its lively social whirl. After eight years she returned to her beloved county when her brother Edward offered his mother and sisters a house on his estate at Chawton.

Here the women settled into a more comfortable life, allowing Austen the space and peace to write. It was at Chawton in 1815 that she wrote her final novel, Persuasion – the story of happiness lost and regained. The world-weary Anne Elliot, whose bloom has withered and is considered past her prime at 27, is still pining for Frederick Wentworth, the man she was persuaded to give up years before, when he re-enters her life as a dashing naval captain.

In the sixth episode of Jane Austen's Paper Trail, Jane Wright is joined by Nada Saadaoui of the University of Cumbria, whose research examines Austen's depiction of walking in Romantic-era English landscapes, to answer the question: was Jane happy?

Jane Wright and Nada Saadaoui walked in Austen's footsteps in Lyme Regis. Jane Wright, CC BY-SA

Austen's abiding love of walking is reflected in the character of Anne, who finds restoration and renewal in the act. Taking in the sea air at the Cobb in Lyme Regis, the two explore what this coastal Dorset town meant to Austen, and how it inspired the pivotal scene in Persuasion where Anne and Wentworth reignite the spark of their connection.

“In walking and being out of doors, these characters open themselves up to transformation,” says Saadaoui,“and we see, especially for Anne, that this walk along the Cobb becomes a walk back to herself – to her strength, her voice, her true self, and her happiness.”

A portrait of Austen painted by her sister Cassandra during one of their visits to Lyme Regis. Wiki Commons

Later on, Anna Walker sits down with two more Austen experts – John Mullan, professor of literature at University College London, and Freya Johnston, professor of English at the University of Oxford – to comb through what clues Persuasion offers about Austen's own happiness.

Johnston has studied Austen's remaining letters closely.“Quite often [she] sounds angry. She also sounds quite bitter... but there is also happiness in the letters. Certainly a degree of pride in her achievements as an author and just an enjoyment of writing.”

Mullan believes Austen also derived happiness from her family:“I think if you could beam yourself down to an Austen family gathering, [you'd find that] they were a really rather terrific family. I think that they were open-minded, intelligent, humorous, optimistic people... they valued Jane's talents and her intelligence and enjoyed hearing her read bits of her writing to them. And I think that that one can't overestimate how important that must have been to her.”

Listen to episode 6 of Jane Austen's Paper Trail wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also sign up to receive a free Jane Austen 250 ebook from The Conversation, bringing together a collection of our articles celebrating her life and works.

This is the last episode of Jane Austen's Paper Trail – however we will be running a special Q&A episode in January where you can put your questions to our panel of experts. Please send your questions to...

Disclosure statement

Nada Saadaoui, John Mullan and Freya Johnston do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Jane Austen's Paper Trail is hosted by Anna Walker with reporting from Jane Wright and Naomi Joseph. Senior producer and sound designer is Eloise Stevens and the executive producer is Gemma Ware. Artwork by Alice Mason and Naomi Joseph.

