Bioadhesives Market Set To Hit USD 14.60 Billion By 2029

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioadhesives Market by Product Type (Natural, Synthetic), Type (Plant-Based, Animal-Based), Application (Paper & Packaging, Construction, Woodworking, Medical, Personal Care), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The bioadhesives market is expected to surge, with projections indicating a rise from USD 9.65 billion in 2024 to USD 14.60 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. Europe is anticipated to hold the largest market share in terms of value by 2024. Bioadhesives are increasingly favored for their strong bonding and flexible application in various industries. These eco-friendly adhesives, derived from natural and renewable resources, offer a sustainable alternative aimed at reducing environmental impact. Their natural composition positions bioadhesives as a green solution in sectors including construction, woodworking, medical, and personal care.

Germany is forecasted to be Europe's fastest-growing bioadhesives market during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by robust industrial infrastructure, stringent regulatory standards, and substantial investments in green technology. Bioadhesives meet the demands of Germany's paper & packaging, woodworking, and construction sectors, offering non-toxic, strong bonding, and biodegradable properties. Germany's emphasis on sustainability and cost efficiency propels its advances in adhesive technology, supported by a strong R&D infrastructure. This strategic development positions Germany as a leader in the bioadhesives market, driven by a confluence of market demand, technological advancement, and supportive government policies.

In the Asia Pacific region, a significant market share of bioadhesives is expected as well. The region is recognized for its advanced industrial infrastructure, strong consumer markets, and increasing demand for specialized applications. The well-established paper & packaging, and medical sectors in these regions are key to driving the demand for bioadhesives. These adhesives find applications in labelling, lamination, and packaging within the paper & packaging sector, and in medical device bonding and surgical procedures within the medical industry. The demand for high-performance bioadhesives is spurred by leading manufacturers and technology companies focusing on innovative, environmental solutions, thus further positioning Asia Pacific as a dominant player in the global bioadhesives market.

Interviews indicate a diverse participation profile: 33% from Tier 1 companies, 40% from Tier 2, and 27% from Tier 3. C-Level executives account for 21% of responses, D-Level for 23%, and other designations for 56%. Regionally, the interviews covered North America (37%), Asia Pacific (26%), Europe (23%), Middle East Africa (10%), and South America (4%).

Key companies profiled include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Arkema (France), H.B. Fuller Company (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Jowat SE (Germany), Paramelt RMC B.V. (Netherlands), EcoSynthetix Inc. (Canada), Primient (US), Danimer Scientific (US), The Compound Company (Netherlands), Premier Starch Products Pvt. Ltd (India), Weiss Chemie + Technik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Avebe (Netherlands), U.S. Adhesives, Inc. (US), and Follmann GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).

Research coverage includes segmentation by product type (natural and synthetic), type (plant-based, animal-based), application (paper & packaging, construction, woodworking, medical, personal care, and others), and region (Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America).

This comprehensive report offers market leaders and new entrants detailed insights into revenue approximations for the bioadhesives market and its subsegments. It equips stakeholders with critical information to understand the competitive landscape and facilitates the development of effective go-to-market strategies. The report provides an analysis of key market drivers, including increasing environmental awareness, regulatory pressures, demand for sustainable products, biotechnology growth, and the shift from single-use to recyclable packaging. It also covers constraints like the higher costs compared to traditional adhesives and challenges posed by established synthetic adhesives, while highlighting opportunities from regulatory support and incentives.



Gain insights into product development and innovation, including upcoming technologies and new product launches.

Access comprehensive market development information and analyses across varied regions.

Understand market diversification with data on untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments. Conduct a competitive assessment of leading players' market strategies and offerings in the bioadhesives sector.

