Meta to introduce less-personalized ads to EU users
(MENAFN) Meta has committed to offering Facebook and Instagram users in the European Union a less-personalized advertising option, in line with requirements under the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), the European Commission announced Monday.
The Commission stated that for the first time, users will be able to access Meta’s platforms without agreeing to extensive data collection for fully personalized ads. Instead, they will have the option of a model that uses significantly less personal information, resulting in a more limited ad experience.
This new choice is scheduled to be available to EU users starting in January 2026.
The decision follows months of discussions between the Commission and Meta, after regulators determined in April that the company had violated the DMA by failing to provide sufficient options for users to control their data.
The system is designed to ensure EU users have “full and effective choice” over how their personal information is used, a core requirement under the DMA. Once implemented, the Commission plans to monitor uptake and gather evidence from Meta and other stakeholders to evaluate both the adoption of the option and its impact on the advertising market.
