Demand For STAY-C For Feed Market Is Forecasted To Reach A Value Of US $6.38 Billion By 2029

How Large Will The STAY-C For Feed Market Be By 2025?In recent times, there has been a significant expansion in the stay-C for feed market size. It is set to escalate from a worth of $4.34 billion in 2024 to around $4.68 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. Factors such as worry over the health of livestock, adherence to regulations, increased demand for meat, focus on feed efficiency, and instances of disease outbreaks are the reasons behind the growth during the historical period.

The market size for the stay-C for feed is predicted to exhibit substantial expansion in the upcoming years, with a forecasted growth to ""$6.38 billion by 2029"", demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to a heightened emphasis on alternatives to antibiotics, an escalating consumer demand for high-quality meat, concerns around environmental sustainability, precision in livestock farming, strategic collaborations in the livestock sector. Key trends during this period encompass advancements in feed additive technology, increased R&D, blockchain traceability in the feed supply chain, plant-derived additives, and the digitization of feed management.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The STAY-C For Feed Market Landscape?

The rising demand for meat and poultry goods is anticipated to stimulate the STAY-C for feed market's expansion. Meat, which consists of animal flesh utilized as food, incorporates fish, fowl, and poultry products. The presence of STACY-C is critical in preserving the health of the feed and aiding collagen production, crucial for muscles, blood vessels, bones, and cartilage maintenance. To exemplify, The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a federal agency based in the US, reported in February 2023 that on average, consumers ingested roughly 227 pounds of poultry, beef, and pork in 2022, in spite of higher costs for all meat. This demonstrates a growth from 224.9 pounds of meat consumption in 2021. Consequently, this surge in meat and poultry product demand propels the development of the STAY-C for feed market.

Who Are The Top Players In The STAY-C For Feed Market?

Major players in the STAY-C For Feed include:

. Cargill Incorporated

. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

. BASF SE

. Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited

. Evonik Industries AG

. CP Group

. Solvay Group

. DSM

. Guangdong Haid Group Co Ltd

. ForFarmers N.V.

What Are The Top Trends In The STAY-C For Feed Industry?

Major firms in the Stay-C-for-feed market are strategizing partnerships to boost product growth, broaden market coverage, and amplify animal health solutions. A strategic partnership generally implies a co-operative relationship between multiple organizations combining their resources, skills, and efforts towards shared aims or objectives. For example, in February 2024, Cargill, Incorporated, an American food corporation providing STAY-C for feed, collaborated with Enough, a UK-based mycoprotein-based food production company. This cooperation resulted in Cargill investing in Enough's Series C funding round and inked a commercial contract to utilize and promote its Abunda mycoprotein, which is generated using a zero-waste fermentation technique involving fungi and sustainably procured sugars from Cargill's glucose syrup, and is a full-fledged food ingredient abundant in amino acids and dietary fiber. The extended collaboration with Cargill will facilitate the mutual development of alternative protein foods and assist in ramping up production throughout Europe and beyond.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global STAY-C For Feed Market

The stay-c for feed market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Function: Single Functioned, Multi Functioned

2) By Formulation: Dry, Liquid, Other Formulations

3) By Livestock: Swine, Ruminants, Poultry, Aquatic Animals, Other Livestock

Subsegments:

1) By Single Functioned: Stay-c For Specific Feed Types, Basic Formulations With A Single Benefit

2) By Multi Functioned: Stay-c With Multiple Benefits, Formulations Combining Various Ingredients For Enhanced Performance

STAY-C For Feed Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the STAY-C for feed market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The report on the STAY-C for feed market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

