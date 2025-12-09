Gujarat To Host Statewide 13-Day 'Sashakt Naari Mela' In December

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Dec 9 (IANS) Gujarat is set to launch a major statewide initiative celebrating women's leadership and grassroots entrepreneurship with the 'Sashakt Naari Mela', scheduled from December 11 to 23.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate the event in Palanpur, Banaskantha, marking the start of a 13-day programme aimed at showcasing women's contributions across sectors.

Organised in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, women-led development and indigenous empowerment, the district-level melas will highlight the work of women entrepreneurs, Lakhpati Didis, Drone Didis, self-help groups (SHGs), women farmers, cooperatives, start-ups and professionals driving transformative change at the grassroots.

Large districts will host 100 exhibition stalls, while smaller districts will set up 50 stalls, creating a platform for women to exhibit their products, skills and innovations.

The initiative aims to strengthen women-led economic and social empowerment by promoting local handicrafts, SHG products, food processing units, millet-based items, and indigenous enterprises.

Dedicated information counters will offer guidance on government schemes, financial inclusion, start-up support, digital literacy, nutrition and skill development.

The mela will also feature inspirational talk shows with women political leaders, senior officials, entrepreneurs and influencers on swadeshi entrepreneurship, leadership and digital opportunities.

A district-level felicitation ceremony will honour Lakhpati Didis, Drone Didis, progressive women farmers and women achievers from diverse fields. Networking sessions, including buyer-seller meets, e-commerce linkages, and bank/NBFC assistance, will help women entrepreneurs access wider markets and credit opportunities.

Aligned with Good Governance Week, the Har Ghar Swadeshi campaign and the Viksit Gujarat @ 2047 roadmap, the 'Sashakt Naari Mela' aims to build a strong ecosystem of women-led micro-enterprises, scale up indigenous brands, deepen awareness of welfare schemes and strengthen digital and financial empowerment.

The statewide initiative is expected to create a district-wide network of emerging women leaders, reinforcing Gujarat's commitment to inclusive development driven by women.