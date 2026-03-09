Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
JOBY Shares Rise After Hours On Potential Launch In Multiple US Cities In 2026

JOBY Shares Rise After Hours On Potential Launch In Multiple US Cities In 2026


2026-03-09 07:00:41
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) jumped 7% in extended trading hours after the company said that it stands the chance of beginning early operations this year in multiple U.S. states.

The company, after being selected as a partner in multiple multiple winning applications under the White House-backed Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) Integration Pilot Program, sees itself launching in Arizona, Florida, Idaho, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Utah this year.

The program allows Joby to deploy its air taxis in the U.S. before receiving certification from the Federal Aviation Administration. 

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

MENAFN09032026000070015968ID1110838724



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search