QNL Hosts Seminar On History Of Qatar And Arabian Gulf

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library (QNL) marked Qatar National Day with a seminar examining the history of Qatar and the Arabian Gulf through archival documents.

Assistant Professor of Modern and Contemporary History of the Gulf and the Middle East at Qatar University, Dr. Hamad Al-Ghadeed drew on British archives to examine the establishment and evolution of Qatar's security apparatus during the mid-20th century.

Professor of Middle Eastern History at Sorbonne University, Dr. Philippe Pétriat discussed the Ottoman campaign of 1871.

His analysis of Ottoman archival materials, offered fresh insights into the region's complex geopolitical history.

Assistant Professor of History at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies and an expert on the history of the Middle East and the Arabian Peninsula, Dr. Abdulrahman Alebrahim highlighted the importance of personal documents in his session“An Inside Look: Family and Private Archives and Their Role in Reconstructing Gulf History.”