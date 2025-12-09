403
Technostruct Academy Projects 81% Growth And USD 16 Million Valuation By FY26
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, December 09, 2025: TechnoStruct Academy (TSA), the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Virtual Design & Construction (VDC) education leader with roots in India, today announced a transformational expansion aimed at solidifying its position as the worldwide standard for future-ready professionals in the Architectural, Engineering and Construction (AEC) industry. Backed by California-headquartered TechnoStruct LLC, TSA is projecting approximately 81% year-on-year revenue growth - scaling from INR 72 million to INR 130 million in the current fiscal year while maintaining a robust USD 16 million valuation.
The expansion is anchored by three strategic pillars: the launch of the BuildingSMART-Certified Leadership Program, deepened partnerships with premier global and Indian engineering institutions, and accelerated market penetration across Indiaâ€TMs construction technology boom. Together, these initiatives position TSA uniquely as an Indian brand that has successfully scaled globally, now serving learners across 29 countries with operational centres in San Francisco, Redwood City, Irvine, Dallas, Mexico, Germany and India (Gurugram and Pune).
â€œThis isnâ€TMt just about growing a number - itâ€TMs about demonstrating that world-class AEC education can originate from India and compete globally,â€ said Mr.â€ ̄Roy Aniruddha, Founder and Chairman, TechnoStruct Academy. â€œBy partnering with institutions like Michigan State Universityâ€TMs School of Construction Management, which ranks among the top 10 globally in its field, weâ€TMre setting a new benchmark. Our approach is different: we combine software-agnostic, project-driven BIM training with real billable project exposure - the same model that our parent company, TechnoStruct LLC, uses on projects like Google Bay View Campus and Apple headquarters. For learners across our 29-country footprint, this means acquiring skills that directly translate into global employability. It also sends a signal to Indian talent that you donâ€TMt need to leave India to access world-class digital construction education.â€
The global infrastructure, the Indian heart
TSA operates at the intersection of Indiaâ€TMs rapidly growing AEC market and global construction standards. Government initiatives such as the Smart Cities Mission and Gati Shakti have created unprecedented demand for digitally skilled professionals, while international clients increasingly expect ISO 19650 compliance and openBIM maturity across project teams. TSAâ€TMs expansion strategy directly addresses this dual opportunity: building deeper roots in Indiaâ€TMs engineering ecosystem while leveraging its international presence to deliver globally-benchmarked curriculum.
The companyâ€TMs program portfolio now spans specialized certifications in BIM for Infrastructure, Digital Construction Project Management, Data Science in Construction and advanced 4D/5D planning tools such as Bexel Managerâ€”all designed around live, billable project work rather than simulation or academic exercises.
BuildingSMART-Certified Leadership Program
At the centre of this expansion is the Leadership Program, a global initiative for BIM and VDC professionals aspiring to lead complex, multi-stakeholder projects. The program is built around openBIM methodologies and ISO 19650 standards, which have become essential for large-scale government contracts and international delivery. Participants work alongside active practitioners from TechnoStruct LLC, ensuring that leadership lessons are grounded in real project challenges rather than theory.
Serving three distinct cohorts
TSA tailors its offerings to three audiences: engineering students seeking job-readiness and live project exposure; working professionals upskilling through the BIM-Ready+ International Post-Graduation program; and corporate leaders needing to standardise BIM practices across global portfolios. This segmented approach has enabled TSA to build deep relationships within each cohort, resulting in strong placement outcomes and corporate partnerships across the world.
Practitioner-led, standards-aligned
TSAâ€TMs courses are led by active BIM architects, engineers and project managers from TechnoStruct LLC who bring direct experience from landmark global projects. This ensures that every course remains current, industry-relevant and directly applicable to todayâ€TMs AEC challenges. Collaborations with buildingSMART International and Autodesk further guarantee curriculum alignment with global best practices and emerging standards.
Scaling an Indian advantage
With 81% projected growth, a USD 16 million valuation and a learner base spanning 29 countries, TechnoStruct Academy is demonstrating that India can be a source of globally competitive digital construction talent. The expansion reinforces TSAâ€TMs vision: to build a sustainable, innovation-driven institution that shapes the future of digital engineering leadership on a worldwide stage.
About TechnoStruct Academy
TechnoStruct Academy is the educational arm of TechnoStruct LLC, a licensed design engineering firm headquartered in California. With operational bases across the US, Germany, Mexico and India, and learners spanning 29 countries, TSA delivers live-project-based BIM and VDC education that bridges academia and industry, empowering professionals to excel in a digitally transformed AEC environment.
