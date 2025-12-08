Strange Times Barber Shop Expands With New Makeshift Union Location In Las Vegas

MENAFN - GetNews)Strange Times Barber Shop, one of Las Vegas' most trusted destinations for modern and traditional men's grooming, is proud to announce the expansion of its brand with a new location operating inside Makeshift Union Barber Shop. The new space, located at 8720 W Sunset Rd Suite D 250-1, Las Vegas, NV 89148, marks an exciting chapter of growth for the company while reinforcing its commitment to high-quality barbering services throughout the region.

Since its inception, Strange Times Barber Shop has built a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship, personalized service, and a team of skilled barbers dedicated to elevating the grooming experience. Its expansion into the Makeshift Union Barber Shop location is a strategic move that allows the brand to broaden its reach while maintaining the same level of professionalism and artistry clients have come to expect.

“We're thrilled to bring Strange Times to a new part of the city,” said Alex Monko, Point of Contact for Strange Times Barber Shop.“Our mission has always been to provide dependable grooming services delivered with precision, creativity, and passion. This expansion allows us to serve more clients across Las Vegas without compromising our core values.”

Strange Times Barber Shop has established itself as a staple in the Las Vegas grooming community, serving neighborhoods including Summerlin, Westside, Spring Valley, Centennial Hills, Downtown Las Vegas, and across Clark County. Known for their consistency, hospitality, and skill, the barbers at Strange Times offer a combination of classic tradition and contemporary style that resonates with clients of all ages.

The brand's move into Makeshift Union strengthens its presence on the west side of Las Vegas while ensuring clients have greater access to the barbershop's signature services and experienced team.

Comprehensive Barbering Services

At the new Makeshift Union location, Strange Times Barber Shop continues to offer a full range of high-quality grooming services designed to meet the needs of every client. The team provides precision haircuts tailored to individual preferences, whether a client is seeking a timeless classic or a modern, trend-driven look. Their expertise extends to detailed fade work and taper techniques, executed with the technical mastery that has become a hallmark of the brand.

Beard grooming receives the same level of care and attention, with barbers offering shaping, sculpting, and maintenance services to ensure facial hair stays sharp, healthy, and well-defined. Clients can also enjoy straight razor shaves performed with traditional skill, delivering a smooth finish that reflects the craftsmanship of a premium barbershop experience. For those seeking additional relaxation, hot towel shaves offer a soothing blend of warmth, precision, and comfort, creating a refined and restorative grooming ritual. Across all services, Strange Times maintains a commitment to quality, consistency, and the personalized approach that keeps clients returning.

More than a barber shop, Strange Times has positioned itself as a community-driven brand that values connection, creativity, and consistency. With the expansion to the Makeshift Union location, the team hopes to continue building relationships with long-time clients while welcoming new faces from the surrounding areas.

Strange Times Barber Shop continues to grow with intention-focusing on talent, atmosphere, and the type of authentic barbershop experience that keeps customers returning time and again.

Booking & Contact Information

Clients are encouraged to book appointments or learn more about services by visiting the official Strange Times website at or contacting the shop directly at +1 (702) 690-9502.

Point of Contact:

Alex Monko

Strange Times Barber Shop