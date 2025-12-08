Caregiver Smartphone Use Can Affect A Baby's Development. New Parents Should Get More Guidance

MENAFN - The Conversation) We already know excessive smartphone use affects people's mental health and their relationships.

But when new parents use digital technologies during care giving, they might also compromise their baby's development.

Smartphone use in the presence of infants is associated with a range of negative developmental outcomes, including threats to the formation of a secure attachment.

The transition into parenthood is an ideal time for healthy behaviour change. Expectant parents see a range of professionals, but as we found in our new study, they don't receive any co-ordinated support or advice on managing digital devices in babies' presence.

One of the new mums we interviewed said:

Another participant said:

Adult smartphone use is not mentioned in well-child checks. We argue this is a missed public health opportunity.

Secure attachment is important for a baby's development. They need hours of gazing at their families' faces to optimally wire their brains. This is more likely when the parent is sensitive to a baby's cues and emotionally available.

But ubiquitous smartphone use by caregivers has the potential to disrupt attachment by interrupting this sensitivity and availability.

Babies' central nervous system and senses are immature. But they are born into a rapidly moving world, filled with voices and faces from digital sources. This places a burden on caregivers to act as a human filter between a newborn's neurobiology and digital distractions.

Disrupting relationships

Psychologists have described the phenomenon of frequent disruptions and distractions during parenting – and the disconnection of the in-person relationship – as“technoference”.

A caregiver's eyes are no longer on the infant but on the device. Their attention in gone, in a state described as“absent presence”, and the phone becomes a“social pollution”.

It's unpleasant for anyone on the other side of this imbalance. But for babies, whose connection to their significant adults is the only thing that can make them feel safe enough to learn and grow optimally, it causes disproportionate harm because of their vulnerable developmental stage.

During the rapid phase of brain growth in infancy, babies are wired to seek messages of safety from their caregiver's face. Smartphone use blanks caregivers' facial expressions in ways that cause physiological stress to babies.

When a caregiver uses their phone while feeding an infant, babies are more likely to be overfed. The number of audible notifications on a parent's device relates to a child's language development, with more alerts associated with fewer words at 18 months.

If that's not reason enough to reign in phone use, evidence also shows that smartphone use can be a source of stress and guilt for parents. This suggests parents themselves would benefit from more purposeful and reduced smartphone habits.

Some public health researchers are urging healthcare workers to consider the parent-infant relationship in addition to the respective health of the baby and caregiver themselves.

This relational space between people is suffering as a result of the social pollution of smartphone-distracted care. Babies' brains grow so fast, we mustn't let this process be compromised by the distraction of the attention economy.

Our research shows new parents could use information and support around the use of digital devices. We also recommend that other family members modify their smartphone habits around a new baby. Whānau can create a family media plan and make sure they have someone to talk to about this issue.

Health policies should focus on early investment in parents and children, by prioritising education and action on smartphone use around babies. This would benefit the wellbeing of new parents and the lifelong development of infants.