US Calls for Ceasefire Amid Cambodia-Thailand Border Clashes
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for an urgent halt to fighting along the Cambodia-Thailand frontier on Tuesday, after fresh confrontations claimed the lives of at least 10 individuals.
"The United States is concerned by ongoing fighting and casualties along the Cambodia-Thailand border," Rubio stated on US social media platform X.
He further emphasized that "Both sides should immediately cease hostilities, protect civilians, and return to the de-escalatory measures outlined in the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords."
Since Monday, clashes have led to the deaths of seven Cambodian civilians and three Thai soldiers. Bangkok reported that 29 Thai soldiers were injured, while 20 civilians sustained wounds in Cambodia.
The recent outbreak of violence started early Monday, triggered by airstrikes from Thai F-16 jets after Bangkok accused Phnom Penh of a "border attack" that resulted in the death of one soldier.
Thousands of residents have been forced to flee their homes due to the escalation along the border.
The two neighboring Southeast Asian nations had signed a peace agreement in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 26, following a prior border dispute that resulted in fatal clashes.
US President Donald Trump on Monday urged both governments to fully respect their ceasefire obligations, while Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called for calm and prudence.
