UNRWA Condemns Israeli Raid on East Jerusalem Compound
(MENAFN) A senior official from the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) criticized Israel on Tuesday for its raid on the agency’s compound in East Jerusalem, describing the action as a “blatant disregard” of Israel’s responsibilities as a UN member state.
Speaking to a news agency, UNRWA Senior Communications Manager Jonathan Fowler explained that Israeli police and municipal authorities entered the agency’s premises early Monday, severing all forms of communication.
"They brought in trucks and forklifts, and they cut all communications. They proceeded to remove furniture, IT equipment and other property, and the United Nations flag was pulled down from the roof, and it was replaced with an Israeli flag,” Fowler recounted.
“This is a blatant disregard of Israel's obligation as a member state of the United Nations," he added, emphasizing the severity of the incident.
Fowler highlighted that although UNRWA has not operated from the East Jerusalem compound since it was vacated under duress in January 2025, the location continues to be a UN facility and is therefore safeguarded under international law.
“UN premises are inviolable. None of this should happen,” he remarked, noting that UN officials were able to regain access to the compound and spent the previous day evaluating the damage and removing remaining items.
