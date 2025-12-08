403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3264960 KUWAIT -- Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdullatif Al-Mashari emphasized the necessity of adopting modern digital technologies to keep pace with development requirements and enhance performance, thereby developing the housing sector in Kuwait and modernizing the municipal system.
3265096 BEIRUT -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun expressed his country's desire to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict with the Israeli occupation that lead to the cessation of hostilities and the withdrawal of occupation forces from the South.
3265069 KUWAIT -- Officials of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) affirmed significance of the partnership with the State of Kuwait for supporting the IOM efforts in humanitarian response and programs for protecting victims of crises.
3265075 ALGIERS -- Visiting Kuwait's President of the Supreme Judicial Council and President of the Court of Cassation, Counsellor Dr. Adel Bouresli, held talks with Algeria's First President of the Supreme Court, Tahar Mamouni, on means of boosting cooperation in the legal and judicial spheres and swapping expertise in these fields.
3265047 KUWAIT -- A Kuwait-hosted energy youth forum serves as a Launchpad towards a safer and more secure future for the oil industry, the deputy chief executive of Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) said.
3265083 KUWAIT -- The Embassy of Japan in Kuwait hosted the 18th Japanese Language Speaking Competition at Kuwait University, gathering students, educators, and cultural enthusiasts to celebrate and strengthen ties between the two nations. (end)
