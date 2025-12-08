Amirreza Torabizadeh

PhD candidate in Civil Engineering at Concordia University and Concordia Public Scholar (2025–26). My research focuses on computational modelling of aging and damaged concrete structures, structural resilience, and the long-term performance of bridges and buildings. I study how deterioration develops over time and how advanced simulation and modern inspection technologies can help prevent failures.

