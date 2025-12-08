Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amirreza Torabizadeh


2025-12-08 03:11:56
  • PhD candidate, Civil Engineering, Concordia University
PhD candidate in Civil Engineering at Concordia University and Concordia Public Scholar (2025–26). My research focuses on computational modelling of aging and damaged concrete structures, structural resilience, and the long-term performance of bridges and buildings. I study how deterioration develops over time and how advanced simulation and modern inspection technologies can help prevent failures.

  • –present PhD candidate, Concordia University
  • Concordia University, Civil Engineering
2025–26 Concordia Public Scholar


