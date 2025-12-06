Bitcoin Soars To New Heights As Bull Market Powers On

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Market Indicators Signal Potential Bullish Continuation in Bitcoin

Recent technical developments suggest that Bitcoin may still be on course for a sustained upward movement, with insider indicators hinting at a possible ongoing market cycle. Analysts highlight that certain on-chain metrics are pointing toward a bullish trajectory, despite recent price consolidations.



Liveliness, a long-term on-chain activity metric, is rising, indicating strong demand even amid lower prices.

The metric's increase suggests more coins are actively transacting, which typically signifies the presence of fresh capital entering the market.

Compared to previous cycles, liveliness levels are significantly higher, reflecting a broader participation and more substantial capital movement. Price consolidation around $89,000 might precede a breakout, with some analysts forecasting a rally toward new highs or a potential double-bottom formation.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: None

Sentiment: Bullish

Price impact: Positive. Indicators suggest underlying demand is robust, potentially setting the stage for a future rally.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. Current technical signals point toward strengthening momentum, but traders should wait for clear breakout confirmation.

Market context: The broader crypto market continues to stabilize, with on-chain metrics providing a more nuanced view of underlying demand beyond price fluctuations.

A key technical indicator known as liveliness is gaining momentum, signaling potential bullish activity in Bitcoin 's market cycle. Despite modest price movements recently, analysts observe that the liveliness metric - which measures the relative activity of long-term and recently transacted coins - has reached new heights. This metric typically rises during bull runs when coins change hands at higher prices, reflecting inflows of new capital into the market.

Technical analyst“TXMC” explained that liveliness acts like a long-term moving average of on-chain activity, aggregating all lifetime spending compared to holding activity on-chain. It increases when more coins are actively moving, indicating growing demand and investment interest.“Liveliness usually rises in bull markets as supply changes hands at higher prices, signaling a flow of new investments,” the analyst noted.

Fellow analyst James Check highlighted that liveliness has remained range-bound since the 2017 peak but has now broken out decisively, marking a significant shift. The current peaks in liveliness are notably larger than those seen during the last cycle, reflecting an unprecedented level of dormant coin reactivation across the network. This surge involves transactions worth billions of dollars, a stark contrast to the hundreds or thousands of dollars transacted during previous cycles.

Bitcoin liveliness has reached a new peak. Source: Glassnode

Liveliness Surge Indicates Strong Market Participation

Check described this increase as part of one of the greatest capital rotations in Bitcoin history. The destruction of coin days-an indicator of coins being moved after long periods of inactivity-has also surged, suggesting large-scale shifts of market dominance and a reallocation of capital flowing into Bitcoin.

Price Stabilization and Future Outlook

Bitcoin's price has been consolidating around $89,000, with brief dips below this level. Market analysts like Michaël van de Poppe suggest that prices in the range of $86,000 to $92,000 are mostly noise, but a breakout above $92,000 could accelerate gains. Conversely, failure to break resistance might lead to a double-bottom pattern in the low $80,000s, potentially setting the stage for a strong rally heading into the new year.

Overall, the technical signals and on-chain metrics imply the potential for a bullish continuation, with some experts predicting a significant rally in early 2023 if current trends persist.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.