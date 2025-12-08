UK Invests Another GBP 17M In Ukraine's Green Energy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the UK government reported this in a press release on its website.

"InnovateUkraine is delivering real action through our UK -Ukraine 100-Year Partnership. This second round brings a further £17 million of investment to tap into Ukraine's talent, drive innovation, and help strengthen its energy resilience both today and for generations to come," said UK Ambassador to Ukraine Neil Crompton.

It is noted that the new 14 projects, together with the 12 projects supported in the first round, "will foster low-carbon solutions that address immediate needs for Ukrainian energy resilience and security, as well as sustainable approaches to broader global climate and energy challenges."

Over 24 months, starting in December 2025, innovative partnerships among British, Ukrainian, and international companies and research institutions will focus on developing scalable clean-energy solutions.

"Some notable projects include new sustainable construction concepts, a long-duration all-iron battery storage solution, AI-powered microgrids, cement carbon capture and transforming agricultural waste into energy," the statement said.

It is noted that the first phase of InnovateUkraine brought together innovative technologies and solutions that actively address Ukraine's energy needs in the areas of heating, biogas, waste processing, and battery energy storage. Most projects are currently attracting additional funding and already scaling up their solutions.

As Ukrinform reported, in May last year Ukraine began implementing the first 13 innovative energy projects under the InnovateUkraine program supported by the UK government.

