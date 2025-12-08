Veteran-Founded Milpath Launches AI Platform To Eliminate The Military Paperwork Burden Across All Service Branches

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Built by veterans to deliver secure, AI-powered tools for EPRs, NCOERs, FitReps, Awards, VA docs, MOS/AFSC translation, and smooth career transitions."MilPath, founded by U.S. Air Force veterans, launches the Best AI tool for military documents and now adds instant regulations search, EPB/FitRep/NCOER generator, VA claim support, Awards writing, resume tools, MOS/AFSC translation, and deployment kits.

CHARLOTTE, NC - December 8, 2025 - MilPath, an AI-powered military paperwork automation platform created by U.S. Air Force veterans Michael Payams and Rashad Rizer, officially launches today with a mission to reclaim the thousands of hours service members lose each year to administrative tasks.

The platform automates the creation of military and veteran documents, including performance evaluation bullets, VA disability claim letters, and award citations-with regulation-compliant precision. Work that once required days can now be completed in minutes.

“We watched our brothers and sisters in uniform sacrifice countless hours filling out forms instead of leading missions, building skills, or preparing for civilian life,” said Michael Payams, Co-Founder & CEO.“MilPath puts that time back in their hands. Our AI generates documents that meet the exact requirements for Air Force EPR bullets, Army NCOER standards, Navy evaluations, and more-without the guesswork.”

Co-Founder & Chief Operations Officer Rashad Rizer added:“We lived this problem through deployments, duty stations, and veteran transition. Service members shouldn't need a master's degree to look up specific regulations or document their accomplishments. MilPath makes that accessible to everyone.”

What MilPath Provides

MilPath enables users to generate instantly:



Performance evaluation bullets using the Action → Impact → Result methodology across all branches

Award nominations and citations formatted for Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Space Force

VA evidence statements and disability claim support letters to strengthen benefits applications

Legal docs such as USERRA Letters, POAs, and more.

Secure PDF and Word document exports Encrypted, organized military records management



MilPath's templates and language are tailored to each branch's documentation standards, ensuring accuracy and compliance.

Use Cases & Benefits

Active-duty members use MilPath to quickly and confidently build high-quality evaluation packets. The platform also includes MilBot, a free regulation coach that searches military manuals and instantly surfaces the exact compliance requirements users need-saving hours of research.

Service members and veterans choose MilPath because it allows them to:



Save 10+ hours per month on paperwork

Ensure regulation-compliant formatting for all branches

Strengthen VA claims with professionally drafted evidence statements

Accelerate career advancement with better performance documentation Simplify transition to civilian life with organized records



Security Built for Sensitive Information

All documents containing personal military data are protected through role-based access controls, end-to-end encryption, and secure cloud infrastructure. MilPath adheres to modern security standards for handling sensitive personnel information.

MilPath operates on a flexible pay-as-you-go token system, allowing service members to pay only for what they use while still accessing advanced features like multi-branch templates and early access to new AI tools.

About MilPath Ventures

MilPath Ventures is a veteran-led AI technology company modernizing military, legal, and security workflows. Its platforms include,,, and additional releases planned for 2026, all designed to accelerate mission readiness and improve the quality of life for service members, veterans, and their families.