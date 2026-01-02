Exam Calendar 2026: Complete List Of India's Top 10 Entrance Exams

Exam Calendar 2026 shares expected dates for CBSE Board, CUET, JEE, NEET and India's top 10 entrance exams, helping students plan preparation, track schedules, and stay updated well in advance. 2026!

Like every year, CBSE board exams will start in Feb 2026. Class 10th and 12th exams will be held from Feb 17 to early April. Practicals will be done in Jan 2026. Over 3.8 million students take this exam, making it the country's largest.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) is for admission to undergraduate courses in central and many state universities. CUET UG 2026 might be held between May-June. Applications will likely open in Feb-March, with results by July.

CUET PG is now the main exam for admission to postgraduate courses in top universities. The CUET PG 2026 exam will likely be held in March. Registrations start Dec 14, 2025, and will run until Jan 14, 2026.

JEE Main is a key exam for admission to IITs, NITs, and other top engineering colleges. In 2026, it will be held in two sessions: January and April. The first session gives students a chance to improve, and the final rank is decided after both.

For students dreaming of becoming a doctor, NEET is the most important exam. NEET UG 2026 will likely be held in the first or second week of May. The application process might start in January-February 2026.

The CISCE board's ICSE (10th) and ISC (12th) exams will also run from Feb 12 to April 6, 2026. These exams are considered concept-based, and thousands of ICSE board students across the country take part in them.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is the first step to becoming a teacher. CTET 2026 will be held on Sunday, February 8. This exam opens the door to becoming a teacher in central and government schools.

Registration for JEE Advanced 2026, for B.Tech and other UG courses in IITs, will start in April 2026. Only students who qualify the JEE Main 2026 cut-off can appear. The exam is tentatively scheduled for May 17.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 will be held on November 29, 2026. This exam is crucial for MBA/PGDM admissions to prestigious IIMs and top B-Schools in the country.

The CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) 2026 exam is scheduled for December 2026. Its results and admissions are for the 2027-28 session. It is a national-level law entrance exam.