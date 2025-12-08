Beta Thalassemia Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Promising Drugs And MOA Innovations Reshape Future Treatment Approaches Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Beta Thalassemia Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 22+ companies and 22+ pipeline drugs in the Beta Thalassemia pipeline landscape. It covers the Beta Thalassemia Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Beta Thalassemia Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Beta Thalassemia Pipeline Report



On December 06, 2025, investigators at the Sarah Cannon Research Institute, TriStar Centennial Children's Hospital, Nashville, shared remarkable outcomes from their gene therapy evaluation. All younger patients with adequate follow-up achieved the study's primary goals - complete transfusion independence in beta thalassemia cases and being free from vaso-occlusive crises in sickle cell disease. A 100% success outcome is exceptionally rare in interventional research, underscoring the transformational potential of this therapeutic approach.

On December 04, 2025- Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced a Phase 3 study was to compare the effect of mitapivat versus placebo on hemolytic anemia in participants with alpha- or beta-non-transfusion dependent thalassemia (NTDT). The mitapivat group included 130 participants whereas the placebo group had 64 participants.

DelveInsight's Beta Thalassemia Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 22+ active players working to develop 22+ pipeline therapies for Beta Thalassemia treatment.

The Beta Thalassemia Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Beta Thalassemia Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Beta Thalassemia.

Beta Thalassemia Overview

Beta thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder that limits your body's ability to make beta-globin. Beta-globin is an important protein needed to make hemoglobin and red blood cells. Beta thalassemia can cause the patient to experience anemia symptoms. There are several types of thalassemia. The types include beta thalassemia major, beta thalassemia intermedia and beta thalassemia minor. The signs and symptoms you have depend on the type and severity of your condition. Thalassemia signs and symptoms may include fatigue, weakness, pale or yellowish skin, facial bone deformities, slow growth, abdominal swelling, and dark urine.

Beta Thalassemia Emerging Drugs Profile

CTX001: CRISPR Therapeutics

CTX001 is an autologous CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited hematopoietic stem cell therapy in development for patients suffering from β-thalassemia and sickle cell disease. The drug is in Phase I/II clinical evaluation for the treatment of β-thalassemia. CTX001 has been designated an orphan drug in the U.S. and Europe, and given fast track, rare pediatric disease, and regenerative medicine advanced therapy designations in the U.S. for SCD and transfusion-dependent Beta thalassemia (B-thal) (TDT).

VIT-2763: CSL Vifor

VIT-2763 is an orally administered small molecule developed by Vifor Pharma. Intended for daily administration, VIT-2763 has the potential for treating diseases with impaired iron metabolism. Ferroportin is an iron transporter that plays a key role in regulating iron uptake and distribution in the body and thus in controlling iron levels in the blood. At the molecular level, VIT-2763 binds to ferroportin and blocks it to prevent excessive iron release into the blood. Pre-clinical evidence serving as the basis for the clinical development of VIT-2763 revolves around its efficacy for reducing elevated blood and tissue iron levels and for restricting iron uptake in patients suffering from conditions in which iron metabolism is altered. Vamifeport is currently in phase II development for beta-thalassemia, an inherited rare blood disorder that reduces the production of functional haemoglobin in red blood cells, which can lead to a lack of oxygen in many parts of the body and potentially cause anaemia.

Emeramide: EmeraMed

Emeramide is an antioxidant heavy metal chelator. It prevents methylmercury-induced glutathione (GSH) loss, and cytotoxicity to, isolated mouse aortic endothelial cells when used at a concentration of 50 μM. Emeramide is a lipophilic, di-thiol antioxidant, anti-viral, and metal chelator. Orphan Drug Designations were received for the treatment of mercury toxicity in the EU and US. Pre-clinical safety studies, a Phase I trial, and four Phase II trials have been performed targeting multiple indications. Currently the drug is in phase II for the treatment of beta-thalassaemia.

The Beta Thalassemia Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Beta Thalassemia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Beta Thalassemia Treatment.

Beta Thalassemia Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Beta Thalassemia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Beta Thalassemia market.

Beta Thalassemia Companies

Beta Thalassemia Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as,



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Beta Thalassemia Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as,



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Scope of the Beta Thalassemia Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Beta Thalassemia Companies- CRISPR Therapeutics, CSL Vifor, Beam Therapeutics, EmeraMed, Fulcrum Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, EdiGene Inc, Silence Therapeutics, Phoenicia Biosciences, Shanghai BDgene, Disc Medicine and others.

Beta Thalassemia Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Beta Thalassemia Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryBeta-thalassaemia: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentBeta-thalassaemia– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Preregistration)Exa-cel: CRISPR TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)VIT-2763: CSL ViforDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)EDIT 301: Editas MedicineDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)ET-01: EdiGene IncPreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsBeta-thalassaemia Key CompaniesBeta-thalassaemia Key ProductsBeta-thalassaemia- Unmet NeedsBeta-thalassaemia- Market Drivers and BarriersBeta-thalassaemia- Future Perspectives and ConclusionBeta-thalassaemia Analyst ViewsBeta-thalassaemia Key CompaniesAppendix

