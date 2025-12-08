Carol-Ann Crossley Highlights The Lasting Impact Of Her Book, The Games We Played

Since its publication in 2024, Carol-Ann Crossley's powerful book, The Games We Played, has continued to resonate with readers who see their own unspoken struggles reflected within its pages. Blending emotional insight with gripping storytelling, Carol-Ann Crossley delves into the invisible rules, hidden motives, and psychological patterns that shape relationships, choices, and personal growth.

Praised for its honesty and depth, The Games We Played examines the subtle“games” people play, whether in families, friendships, romantic partnerships, or social environments and challenges readers to confront the roles they assume. Through vivid narrative and relatable character experiences, Crossley invites audiences to question long-standing behaviors and consider what happens when individuals summon the courage to break free from damaging patterns.

Adding to the ongoing momentum surrounding the book, Carol-Ann Crossley is recently featured in an exclusive interview with renowned host Logan Crawford. In the conversation, she discusses the inspiration behind The Games We Played, how readers have responded since its release, and why the themes continue to be relevant today. The interview will air on December 5, 2025 at 8pm NY Time giving viewers an opportunity to hear Crossley's personal reflections and behind-the-scenes insights in her own words.

Having found its place among thought-provoking contemporary literature, The Games We Played remains a compelling choice for readers seeking deep emotional resonance, book club discussion material, or character-driven narratives that stay with them long after the final chapter.

The Games We Played is available online and through select book retailers.

The Spotlight Network:

About the Author

Carol-Ann Crossley is an author celebrated for her ability to capture the complexities of human behavior and emotional truth. Her storytelling often centers on introspection, relationships, and personal transformation. The Games We Played stands as a testament to her talent for crafting narratives that challenge, uplift, and inspire conversation.