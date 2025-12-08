A-Team Home Care Turns Nine and Shines-Earning Philadelphia100 Top-20, Philadelphia Inquirer's Best in Philly Home Care, and 2025 Best Employer & Senior Care Titles in Bucks Happenings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marking nearly a decade of service, A-Team Home Care celebrates sweeping regional awards that underscore its impact on clients, caregivers, and the Philadelphia community.

Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-Team Home Care, Inc., a leading provider of home care services in the Greater Philadelphia region, proudly marks its 9th anniversary, celebrating its dedication to seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities. This milestone underscores the company's commitment to providing high-quality, professional care, allowing clients to remain safely and comfortably in their homes.









A-Team Home Care Inc. Management

In addition to this anniversary, A-Team Home Care celebrates a series of prestigious recognitions. The company earned a Top 20 position on the 2025 Philadelphia100 list, marking its sixth consecutive year honored as one of the region's fastest-growing companies. A-Team Home Care was also named to The Philadelphia Inquirer's 2025 Philly's Favorite List in the Home Care category and received top distinctions as Best of Bucks in Senior Care and Best Employer on the 2025 Bucks County Happening List.

Since its inception, A-Team Home Care has been at the forefront of the home-care industry, consistently recognized as the region's top provider. The company's innovative approach and unwavering dedication have set a benchmark for excellence, offering a trusted alternative to long-term nursing facilities.

"Reaching this 9-year milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Irina Rabovetsky, CEO of A-Team Home Care, Inc. "We are honored to have earned the trust of our clients and their families, and we remain committed to delivering the highest standard of care."

"Our mission has always been to empower our clients to live their lives with dignity and independence," Rabovetsky continued. "As we look to the future, we are excited to continue expanding our services and making a positive impact in the communities we serve."

In recent years, A-Team Home Care has expanded its offerings with a dedicated pediatric care division, further enhancing its ability to meet the diverse needs of the community. This expansion reflects the company's proactive approach to addressing the evolving demands of home-care services.

As A-Team Home Care celebrates this significant milestone, it remains focused on its core values of compassion, integrity, and excellence. The company's success is built on a foundation of personalized care plans, skilled professionals, and a deep understanding of the unique needs of each client.

The company is recognized as a leading employer in the Philadelphia region, offering competitive pay and a comprehensive benefits package that includes paid time off, a 401(k) program, and medical, dental, vision, and life insurance coverage for caregivers.

Looking ahead, A-Team Home Care is poised to continue its leadership in the home-care industry, driven by a passion for service and a commitment to innovation. The company invites the community to join in celebrating this achievement and to learn more about its comprehensive range of services by visiting or calling 215-490-9994.





Irina Rabovetsky, CEO of A-Team Home Care Inc.





About A-Team Home Care Inc.

A-Team Home Care, Inc. is a leading home-care provider serving the Greater Philadelphia region. The company empowers seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities to remain safely and comfortably in their homes while receiving high-quality, professional care - offering a trusted alternative to long-term nursing facilities. Consistently voted the region's #1 home-care provider, A-Team has recently expanded its services with a dedicated pediatric care division. Learn more: | 215-490-9994

