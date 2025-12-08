403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EUR/USD Forex Signal 08/12: Flips Supertrend Green (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1800. Add a stop-loss at 1.1500. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1500. Add a stop-loss at 1.1800.
On the positive side, it has remained above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a sign that it has more upside to go. It has also flipped the Supertrend indicator green, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has continued rising.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTherefore, the most likely scenario is where it continues rising, with the next key resistance level to watch being at 1.1800. A drop below the key support at 1.1500 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our daily Forex signal? Check out the best forex brokers in Europe worth using.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment