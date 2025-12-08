Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-12-08 10:10:17
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:07 AM EST - Aurora Cannabis Inc.: Announces Kerry Miller, a 35-year consumer packaged goods executive, as Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand, effective January 15, 2026. Kerry will be instrumental in driving growth in these key markets, drawing on decades of global experience in fast moving, regulated industries. Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares T are trading down $0.15 at $6.24.

