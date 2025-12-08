Wake Radiology's Dr. Monica Reddy Recognized As A National Leader On The Radiology Business Forty Under 40 List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Raleigh, N.C., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex is proud to announce that Dr. Monica Reddy, Co-Director of Breast Imaging, Breast & Abdominal Imaging Radiologist, has been named to Radiology Business's Forty Under 40 Class of 2025 list. This prestigious recognition celebrates the nation's most accomplished radiology professionals and showcases those making the greatest impact across the industry.

Dr. Reddy's leadership and commitment to patient-centered care have positioned her as a pivotal force in shaping Wake Radiology's vision. She made history as the youngest physician ever elected to the Executive Committee in the organization's seventy-year history. In addition, she serves in multiple leadership roles: Co-Division Chief of Breast Imaging, Co-Chair of Recruitment, and Physician Leader of Scheduling for a team of more than sixty radiologists.

“Dr. Reddy is a motivated, solution-oriented practitioner. She brings vision and innovation to every discussion, exceeding every expectation one has for a leader in healthcare,” said Dr. Brent Townsend, President and Managing Partner, Wake Radiology.“On behalf of Wake Radiology, I am honored to congratulate her on this well-deserved award.”

Dr. Reddy's work has been instrumental in expanding breast imaging access throughout the greater Triangle. Her leadership was integral to the creation of the Cary Breast Center, a state-of-the-art facility recognized by the American College of Radiology as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence.

Beyond operational leadership, Dr. Reddy has also contributed to advancing breast health education, particularly in underserved communities. Dr. Reddy leads Wake Radiology's participation in the Susan G. Komen Triangle Race for the Cure, in which more than $75,000 has been raised through her leadership over the past five years. Her community engagement also contributed to more than 6,500 screening mammograms in October 2024 and more than 11,800 breast imaging studies in October 2025.

About Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex

Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex has set the standard for medical imaging excellence and innovation since 1953. Physician-owned and led, our results-driven team of sub-specialized radiologists delivers an unparalleled patient experience rooted in accessible, compassionate and actionable care. As the Triangle's first and largest outpatient imaging provider, Wake Radiology relies on world-class technology to deliver faster and more accurate imaging services, allowing physicians to elevate patient care and help our communities thrive. Specialties include MRI, CT, X-ray, Ultrasound, Interventional Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Bone Density and Mammography across 13 area locations. Learn more at WakeRad

