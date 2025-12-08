403
Norway Commits USD5.4M in Aid Fund for Syrians
(MENAFN) Norway on Monday committed 55 million Norwegian kroner ($5.4 million) in humanitarian aid to Syria over the next three years, marking the first anniversary of Bashar Assad’s ouster.
"One year after the fall of the Assad regime, millions of Syrians still face critical humanitarian needs. Norway is committing NOK 55 million (approx. USD 5.4 million) over the next three years to the Aid Fund for Syria, strengthening the work of local organisations on the ground," a Norwegian government statement said.
Highlighting the scale of the crisis, the government noted that "more than half of the population" continues to rely on humanitarian assistance, with widespread shortages of electricity and clean water. The funding aims to support the reconstruction of Syria’s power and health sectors while continuing to deliver essential aid.
"Local humanitarian actors know the conditions best. That is why I am pleased that Syria is now part of a pilot project exploring how Norwegian humanitarian assistance can strengthen locally led response, reconstruction, and development," International Development Minister Asmund Aukrust said.
Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party’s decades-long grip on power. In January, a transitional government led by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa was established.
