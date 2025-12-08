American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Announces Additional Expansion Of Pennsylvania Distribution Footprint For American Rebel Light Beer With Banko Beverage Company

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Banko Beverage Company (PA) is family-owned wholesaler with 90+ year legacy, MillerCoors President's Award recognition, and 10-county footprint servicing the Greater Lehigh Valley for American Rebel Light Beer

Banko addition follows recent wins with Wilson McGinley (PA), Muller Distributing (PA), Mid-State Beverage Company (PA), Commercial Distributing (MA), and C & C Distributors (AR) as 2025 NBWA pipeline continues to produce rapid distribution expansion for American Rebel Light Beer

Nashville, TN, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) (“American Rebel” or the“Company”), America's Patriotic BrandTM and maker of American Rebel Light Beer ( America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer -today announced a strategic distribution partnership for American Rebel Light Beer with Banko Beverage Company, a respected MillerCoors network wholesaler serving the Greater Lehigh Valley and Eastern Pennsylvania.

The Banko Beverage Company ( seventh new wholesaler in less than a month, following recent announcements with Wilson McGinley, Muller Distributing, Mid-State Beverage Company in Pennsylvania, Commercial Distributing Company in Massachusetts, and C & C Distributors in Arkansas.

“Banko Beverage Company is exactly the type of top‐tier, respected distributor American Rebel Light Beer looks to partner with - a company with an earned reputation for excellence across the Lehigh Valley.” Todd Porter, President of American Rebel Beverages.” Banko's legacy, scale, and award‐winning execution make them the ideal partner to accelerate distribution of American Rebel Light Beer in Pennsylvania, and we look forward to rapidly expanding our business with them.”

American Rebel Light Beer's Distribution-First Strategy is straight-up STEAMROLLING across the USA!

The tidal wave of distribution opportunities from the 2025 NBWA Convention in Las Vegas is now roaring across America at full throttle for American Rebel Light Beer. Our Rebel Light team met with more than 110 distributors, walked away with 83 stone-cold qualified leads, and those leads are now converting into signed partnerships faster than you can crack open an ice-cold Rebel Light Beer.

American Rebel Light Beer is growing fast. State by state, distribution agreement by distribution agreement, then store by store, account by account, American Rebel Light Beer is focused on continued successful execution of our national distribution-first strategy.

"A little over one year ago, American Rebel Beverages entered the estimated $110B Annual USA domestic premium beer market with a limited production run of American Rebel Light Beer. The expansion over the past year has been extraordinary and today we're loading up and ramping up for continued expansion in 2026 with another top-tier distribution partner in Banko Beverage Company in Pennsylvania” Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB).“Rebel Light's addition of Banko along with Wilson McGinley, Muller, and Mid-State, American Rebel Light Beer isn't just getting coverage in Pennsylvania-it's added serious horsepower. Four elite, battle-tested partners, American Rebel Light Beer is focused on locking down the state of Pennsylvania and we have zero patience for second place.”

Ross continued.“Rebel Light's“ distribution-first strategy” is shifting into overdrive. We're not asking for permission, we're executing deals to grab territory. We are stacking up victories and barreling toward full national coverage in 2026. American Rebel Light Beer is partnering with the country's most respected distributors. Rebel Up, Pennsylvania. Rebel Up, America! Put a can of (American Rebel Light Beer) in your hand!"

Banko Beverage Company (PA) + American Rebel Light Beer: Bringing American Rebel Light Beer to the Greater Lehigh Valley

Founded in 1933 by Frank Banko Sr., Banko Beverage began as a soda distributor during Prohibition before pivoting to beer with the repeal of the 18th Amendment. Over the decades, Banko has grown into one of Pennsylvania's largest and most respected wholesalers, representing iconic brands such as Miller, Yuengling, Heineken, Guinness, Stella Artois, and Pabst and now American Rebel Light Beer.

Today, Banko services more than 1,000 restaurants, bars, and distributors across 10 counties in the Greater Lehigh Valley, supported by a modern headquarters and state-of-the-art, temperature-controlled warehouse in Allentown. The company remains proudly family-owned, now led by Tony Gallo, the great-grandson of founder Frank Banko Sr.

Banko Beverage Company has been recognized with the MillerCoors President's Award, honoring top-performing distributors nationwide. The company is also deeply involved in community initiatives, supporting hospitals, schools, veterans' causes, and cultural institutions such as Musikfest and the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas at Bethlehem's SteelStacks.

Banko Beverage Company (PA) brings American Rebel Light Beer:



Trusted brand alignment for Rebel Light: Available through a distributor that represents MillerCoors, Yuengling, Guinness, Heineken, and other top names-delivering instant category credibility

Logistical and Delivery Juggernaut: Allentown headquarters, cutting-edge warehouse, and high-velocity delivery over 10 entire counties for American Rebel Light Beer

Proven execution: Winner of the MillerCoors President's Award for outstanding distributor performance Community and patriotic alignment: Longstanding support of local charities, veterans' causes, and civic institutions-reflecting the same core patriotic values as the American Rebel's brand

About Banko Beverage Company

Founded in 1933, Banko Beverage Company is a family-owned wholesaler based in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Serving 10 counties across the Greater Lehigh Valley and Eastern Pennsylvania, Banko represents more than 30 breweries and hundreds of brands, including Miller, Yuengling, Guinness, Heineken, and Pabst. The company has been recognized with the MillerCoors President's Award and is known for its community involvement, charitable support, and commitment to excellence.

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is a premium domestic light lager-crisp, clean, all-natural, and bold-crafted for beer drinkers who want full-flavor refreshment with a lighter feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2g of carbohydrates, and 4.3% ABV per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light is brewed without corn, rice, or added sweeteners that are common in many mass-produced light beers.

Since its 2024 launch, American Rebel Light Beer ( ) has rapidly expanded its multi-state distribution footprint through a growing network of independent wholesalers and national and regional retail placements, including Kroger, Total Wine & More, Minuteman Food Mart, and (beginning spring 2026) Southeastern Grocers.“Rebel Light” has secured distribution in 17 states and counting by insisting on partnerships with the nation's strongest family-owned wholesalers.

American Rebel Light Beer:“America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer.”

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) - America's Patriotic Brand - began as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has evolved into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in safes, concealed carry products, apparel, accessories, and beverages.

With the introduction and rapid growth of American Rebel Light Beer-America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer-the Company continues to execute its distribution-first growth strategy across the United States and is leveraging its brand position as“America's Patriotic BrandTM” to build a scalable national platform across multiple consumer categories.

To learn more, visit and .

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the anticipated benefits of the Company's distribution-first strategy; expected performance of the partnership with Banko Beverage Company and other recently added distributors as part of the Company's expanded Pennsylvania distribution network (including Wilson McGinley, Muller Distributing, and Mid-State Beverage Company); the timing, scope and success of planned on-premise and off-premise rollouts in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Arkansas and other markets; the Company's ability to convert interest from the 2025 National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) Annual Convention into additional distribution agreements, new market entries or other business opportunities; the Company's plans and expectations for continued rapid expansion of its distribution footprint and achievement of broader market coverage; and potential or anticipated future retail authorizations or expansions with regional and national chains.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. In particular, statements made by the Company's Chief Executive Officer or other representatives that are highly optimistic or aspirational-such as references to aggressively expanding distribution,“locking down” markets or achieving full national coverage-are forward-looking in nature and inherently subject to the risks and uncertainties described herein. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including, among others: the Company's ability to successfully negotiate and execute definitive agreements with potential new distributors identified at NBWA 2025 or through other business development activities; whether any such agreements, if executed, result in meaningful sales volume or profitability; the performance of existing and new distributors, including Banko Beverage Company, Wilson McGinley, Muller Distributing, Mid-State Beverage Company, Commercial Distributing Company and C & C Distributors; competitive responses from other beer brands; general economic and market conditions; supply chain and production risks; regulatory changes; and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, initial retail placements and authorizations - including those with national, regional, specialty and convenience chains - do not guarantee long-term placement, expanded distribution, future purchase orders or successful sell-through of American Rebel Light Beer. Retail authorizations may be limited in time or geography, may be subject to test or trial periods, and may be reduced, modified or discontinued by the retailer at any time based on factors such as consumer demand, category performance, competitive activity, pricing, promotions, supply reliability, merchandising support and retailer strategy. Even where American Rebel Light Beer has secured shelf, cold box or tap handle placement, there can be no assurance that consumers will purchase the product at levels sufficient to sustain or grow distribution.

Other important risk factors that may affect the Company's business, results of operations and financial condition are described in American Rebel's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. American Rebel undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

