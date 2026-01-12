Trump's Latest Assault On Fed Is A Gift To China

MENAFN - Asia Times) TOKYO - Investors betting against a MAGA-fied Federal Reserve are rapidly getting used to disappointment.

On Friday (January 9), as Fed Chair Jerome Powell has since detailed in a video message, US President Donald Trump's administration threatened a criminal indictment via grand jury subpoenas.

The dramatic escalation in Trump's attacks on America's most globally respected institution is the last thing Asian markets need.

Powell was quick to push back, warning the world not to accept Trump World's pretext that the legal action concerns an ongoing renovation of the Fed's headquarters.

“The threat of criminal charges is a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public, rather than following the preferences of the president,” Powell deadpanned for the camera.

Trump's latest salvo at the Fed is sure to unnerve global markets already questioning the dollar's status as the reserve currency. And the sanctity of US Treasury securities, which play a linchpin role in the global financial system.

“We expect the dollar, bonds and stocks to all fall in Monday trading in a sell-America trade similar to that in April last year at the peak of the tariff shock and earlier threat to Powell's position as Fed chair,” says Krishna Guha, an analyst at Evercore ISI.

“We are stunned by this deeply disturbing development, which came out of the blue after a period in which tensions between Trump and the Fed seemed to be contained.”

Yet Trump's gambit is a gift to China, which is watching the US fire financial bullets into the economy's feet in real time. The pushback from Powell reflects his desire to be remembered more as a Paul Volcker than an Arthur Burns.

The former Fed chair arrived in the job in 1979 to wage a literal eight-year war against inflation - and he won. It took 20% interest rates and Volcker getting inundated with death threats, but it set the stage for the economy to thrive.