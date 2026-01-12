Dense Fog Disrupts Jammu Three Morning Flights Delayed

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu, Jan 12, KNT: Cold weather conditions prevailed across Jammu on Monday morning as dense fog led to low visibility, affecting normal life and transport movement, officials said.

Due to poor visibility during the early hours, vehicular movement on city roads remained thin, with fewer vehicles seen compared to a routine morning. Traffic authorities said motorists drove cautiously as fog reduced visibility across several stretches, particularly on major arterial roads and entry points to the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said the foggy conditions also impacted air traffic at Jammu airport, leading to delays in scheduled flights. Three flights, including those operating on the Jammu to Srinagar, Jammu to Delhi and Jammu to Indore sectors, were delayed on Monday morning due to low visibility caused by dense fog.

Airport authorities said operations were affected during early hours, and flight movements were adjusted in line with prevailing weather conditions to ensure safety. Passengers were advised to check with airlines for updated schedules.

Weather officials said such conditions are typical during winter mornings in the Jammu region and may continue intermittently depending on temperature and moisture levels.