Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Labels Himself 'Acting President Of Venezuela' On Truth Social

Trump Labels Himself 'Acting President Of Venezuela' On Truth Social


2026-01-12 05:03:37
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New York- US President Donald Trump has posted a photo of himself on his social media site Truth Social with his designation listed as“Acting President of Venezuela.”

The post on Truth Social on Sunday has Trump's official portrait and then the designation“Acting President of Venezuela,“Incumbent January 2026.”


ADVERTISEMENT

It also has his designation as the 45th and 47th President of the United States, who assumed office on January 20, 2025.

Earlier this month, the US carried out a“large-scale” strike against Venezuela, capturing the country's leader, Nicolas Maduro, who, along with his wife Cilia Flores, was flown to New York, where they were indicted on narco-terrorism conspiracy charges.

Trump has said that the US will“run Venezuela“until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition. We can't take a chance that someone else takes over Venezuela who doesn't have the interests of Venezuelans in mind.”

MENAFN12012026000215011059ID1110585632



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search