QOC Steps Up Half Marathon Preparations With 30 Days To Go

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) is stepping up its administrative, technical, and logistical preparations for the second edition of its annual Half Marathon 2026, set to take place on February 10 at Lusail Boulevard.

Held in conjunction with National Sport Day, the event underscores the QOC's enduring dedication to spreading sports culture and encouraging an active lifestyle among all members of the community.

The race will feature categories that cater to different ages and fitness levels.

These include: Children (ages 6–14): 1 km, Youth (ages 15–17): 5 km, General category (ages 19–39): 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km General category (ages 40 and above): 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km, team Qatar category (ages 19–39): 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km, team Qatar category (ages 40 and above): 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km, The event ensures wide participation and a comprehensive sports experience for all age groups.

The participants of all ages can register online via the official QOC website. The organisers aim to expand the event's reach, increasing participation from 6,000 runners in the first edition to 10,000 in 2026, attracting competitors from both inside and outside the country, highlighting the event's international and competitive nature.

Vice Chairman of the Half Marathon Organising Committee Salah Al-Saadi stated that the QOC is committed to delivering an exceptional experience for all participants and ensuring the long-term sustainability of this annual event, in line with its vision:“To become a leading nation in bringing the world together through sustainable sport development.”

Al-Saadi highlighted that the race is one of the flagship community and sports events on the QOC's calendar.

The organisers are working to deliver a second edition that meets the highest technical standards, ensuring a comprehensive and outstanding sporting experience for participants.

The event also aims to promote a culture of physical activity in Qatar and encourage all segments of society to actively engage in sports, in alignment with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.