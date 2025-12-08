403
EU Council Chief urges US to respect European politics
(MENAFN) European Council President Antonio Costa called on the United States to refrain from interfering in the domestic political affairs of the EU, emphasizing respect for the bloc’s democratic choices, according to reports from a conference in Paris.
Speaking at the Jacques Delors Institute’s annual event, Costa said: "If we are allies, we must act as such—and allies do not threaten to interfere in each other’s domestic political life and democratic choices," referencing Washington’s recently released National Security Strategy.
He acknowledged that Europe and the US now hold divergent views of the global order, noting: "We remain defenders of multilateralism. We believe in an international order based on rules, we believe in science, we believe in scientific freedom, and we don’t ignore global challenges such as climate change." Costa added that the US, by contrast, “no longer believes in multilateralism and a rules-based international order and thinks climate change is a 'lie.'”
Costa warned: "What we cannot accept is this threat of interference in Europe’s political life. The United States cannot replace European citizens in deciding which parties are good and which are bad. The United States cannot substitute itself for Europe when it comes to our view of freedom of expression." He also stressed the importance of defending Ukraine’s sovereignty, stating: "We cannot accept that Ukraine’s sovereignty, its right to self-determination, and its restored borders be called into question."
Highlighting the broader implications, Costa said: "If that can happen there, imagine what could happen here in Africa. So this is not just a European issue—and that is what Europe must understand: the world is not only the United States and China." He further called for Europe to strengthen its global influence through commercial power and the capacity to secure its citizens and borders amid threats from multiple directions.
Costa also noted that globalization has generated “quite a number of new powers on a global scale,” underscoring the need for Europe to adapt.
The remarks followed the US release of a National Security Strategy that sharply critiques Europe. The document, according to reports, portrays the continent as over-regulated, losing self-confidence, and experiencing “civilizational erasure” due to immigration. It argues that European institutions undermine sovereignty, predicts Europe could become “unrecognizable in 20 years or less,” and highlights issues such as censorship, declining birth rates, and weakening national identities.
The strategy aligns with prior comments from senior US officials, including Vice President JD Vance, who criticized European free speech restrictions and expressed support for far-right movements such as Germany’s AfD. While no parties are named in the document, it echoes long-standing US endorsement of leaders like Hungary’s Viktor Orban, known for opposing immigration and LGBTQ rights.
