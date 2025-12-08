403
Japan Denies China’s Radar Lock Claims
(MENAFN) Japan on Monday dismissed China's assertion that Japanese Self-Defense Forces fighter jets interfered with Chinese naval exercises, causing radar to lock onto the planes, according to local news outlets.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara explained to reporters that Air Self-Defense Force (ASDF) jets maintained a "safe distance" from Chinese military aircraft near Okinawa, Japan's southernmost prefecture, as reported by a news agency.
On Sunday, the Chinese navy stated that Japanese aircraft "repeatedly approached and disrupted" Chinese naval training areas and airspace, warning that such actions "seriously endangered flight safety," though they did not directly mention any radar lock incidents.
In response, Kihara condemned the radar lock-on reports as "dangerous acts beyond what was necessary for the safe flight of aircraft."
He emphasized that Tokyo will implement "all possible" air and maritime surveillance while closely observing Chinese military maneuvers.
Beijing, meanwhile, reinforced its position on Monday, asserting: "The truth, and the fact, is very clear," and insisting that its military exercises "are in line with international law."
Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun added, "We strongly urge the Japanese side to stop harassing the normal drill practices and stop all kinds of irresponsible hype and political manipulation," when addressing reporters.
In a related move, Japan summoned Chinese Ambassador to Tokyo Wu Jianghao on Sunday to formally lodge a "strong" protest over the episode, according to a statement from the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
