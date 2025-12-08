403
Religion-Based Discrimination Rises in France
(MENAFN) A recent study released by a French human rights organization on Thursday highlighted a growing trend of discrimination linked to religion, particularly targeting Muslims.
The 2024 edition of the Access to Rights survey, carried out by the Defenseur des droits (Defender of Rights), indicated that 7% of over 5,000 participants reported facing religion-related discrimination in the past five years, marking an increase from 5% in 2016.
During the 2024 legislative elections, the Defender of Rights also noted a 53% surge in calls to 3928, the hotline dedicated to fighting discrimination, between May and June.
The survey revealed that 31% of respondents witnessed acts of discrimination based on religion in 2024, compared with 21% in 2016.
"The rise in discrimination on religious grounds appears to be observed across all religions. However, it is reported far more frequently by people who say they are Muslim, or who believe they are perceived as such," the report emphasized.
The study further showed that 34% of Muslims experienced religion-based discrimination, an increase from 27% in 2016.
Meanwhile, in 2024, 19% of individuals identifying with another religion and 4% of Christians reported being discriminated against due to their religious beliefs.
"The population that is Muslim (or perceived as such) therefore appears to be the most affected by discrimination based on religion: not only are these individuals proportionally more likely to experience such discrimination, but they also tend to face it more frequently as a repeated personal experience," the report noted.
