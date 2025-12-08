Cheelcare Has A Record Month Of Sales And Celebrates Milestone Of 2,000 Companions Sold

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Markham, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - Cheelcare (TSXV: CHER), a Canadian innovator in advanced mobility solutions, is proud to announce that the Company has reached a major commercial milestone with the sale of its 2,000th Companion, coinciding with a record month of production and sales. This reflects accelerating market adoption and growing demand for innovative mobility solutions.

The Companion is Cheelcare's flagship power-assist device, purpose-built to augment manual wheelchairs with smooth and intuitive electric propulsion. Compact, versatile, and empowering, it gives users greater independence, control, and freedom in their daily mobility.

"Our users don't only want to get from point A to point B. They want to live fully, move freely, and engage with the world on their own terms," said Eugene Cherny, CEO and Co-Founder. "Reaching 2,000 Companions sold-while also hitting our strongest sales month yet-shows just how deeply our product connects with our community. Each unit represents a life made more independent, and that drives us to continue to innovate every day."

Stories That Move People

The impact of the Companion is best expressed through the lives it touches:



Hanna crossed a street independently for the first time at age 18. Previously it was not safe to do so unassisted.

The Companion empowered Oda to deliver Uber Eats in his local community.

Tracy, an elite para-archer, saves her energy off the range, so she can focus it on the path to Paralympic medals.

Dave protects his shoulders by allowing Companion to manage long-distance mobility.

Daniel explored Paris with his head up, taking in the city sights instead of staring down watching for cracks in the pavement. Beau refers to his Companion as "the single most important piece of equipment I own." It gave him the freedom to choose a manual wheelchair paired with power assistance-offering the mobility he needs without compromising his independence.

"These aren't just use cases-they're deeply human experiences," said Dima Paltsev, Co-Founder. "Our products are designed to give users independence and the freedom to choose how they move-whether manually or with power assistance. Companion empowers individuals to preserve the physical benefits of manual propulsion while offering support when and where they need it."

Designed and built in Canada, the Companion is trusted by thousands across North America and supported by a growing network of mobility dealers, rehabilitation professionals, and Veterans Affairs partners. Funding access is available through various support programs including Ontario's Assistive Devices Program (ADP) and Quebec's Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ), along with private insurance companies and charitable organizations.

Cheelcare continues expanding its product lineup with innovations like Curio, a robotic Complex Rehab power wheelchair. The Company first built its success with Companion and wheelchair accessories now used as OEM products by major manufacturers, and that commitment to engineering innovation continues to guide its mission of improving mobility access and building a more accessible world.

About Cheelcare

Cheelcare designs and manufactures innovative mobility solutions that empower independence for people with disabilities. From the Companion power assist device to the groundbreaking Curio robotic Complex Rehab wheelchair, Cheelcare combines engineering excellence with human-centered design to improve quality of life.

