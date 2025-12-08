UN Slams World's 'Apathy' In Launching Aid Appeal For 2026
United Nations, United States: The United Nations on Monday hit out at global "apathy" over widespread suffering as it launched its 2026 appeal for humanitarian assistance, which is limited in scope as aid operations confront major funding cuts.
"This is a time of brutality, impunity and indifference," UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher told reporters as he unveiled a "prioritized" plan to raise at least $23 billion to help 87 million people in the world's most dangerous places such as Gaza and Ukraine.
"This is a time when the rules are in retreat, when the scaffolding of coexistence is under sustained attack, when our survival antennae have been numbed by distraction and corroded by apathy."
