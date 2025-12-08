Qatar Chamber Discusses Trade And Economic Cooperation With Finland

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber discussed economic cooperation with Finland and ways to strengthen and develop it, as well as encouraging mutual investments and the role of the private sector in increasing trade exchange between the two countries.

This occured during the meeting between First Vice-Chairman of Qatar Chamber, HE Mohammed bin Twar Al Kuwari and Member of the Finnish Parliament and Chairman of the Qatar Finland Friendship Group, HE Ville Skinnari. Also present at the meeting was Commercial Counsellor at the Embassy of Finland in the State of Qatar Kimmo Laaksonen.

In his remarks, First Vice-Chairman of Qatar Chamber noted that the volume of trade between the two countries reached about QAR 354 million last year, emphasising the mutual desire to increase it to higher levels. He highlighted the interest of Qatari business people in exploring the investment opportunities available in Finland.

He affirmed that Qatar Chamber supports strengthening cooperation between Qatari and Finnish business communities and stands ready to assist Finnish investors seeking to benefit from Qatar's attractive investment climate, available opportunities, and the numerous incentives offered by Qatar to investors.

For his part, HE Ville Skinnari praised the distinguished relations between Qatar and Finland, particularly in the trade and economic fields, affirming the Finnish side's keenness to further strengthen these ties.