Jordan launches fifth Crown Prince Award for best government service app
(MENAFN) The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, in partnership with the Crown Prince Foundation (CPF), launched the fifth edition of the Crown Prince Award for the Best Government Service Application on Sunday, unveiling a revamped digital platform to accompany the initiative, according to reports.
The award is designed to inspire students from all academic levels in both public and private Jordanian universities and colleges to develop innovative digital solutions for enhancing government services through smartphone applications.
At the launch ceremony, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and Chairman of the Award's Steering Committee Sami Smeirat formally announced the start of this year’s edition. He highlighted that the initiative builds on the achievements of previous editions, which have successfully fostered student creativity and produced practical applications aimed at improving citizen services.
Smeirat said, “The award, which was launched in 2019, translates the profound interest of HRH Crown Prince Hussein in Jordanian youth and their empowerment,” emphasizing the Crown Prince’s commitment to supporting young people in shaping Jordan’s future, contributing to public service development, and encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship.
CPF CEO and steering committee member Tamam Mango noted that the launch of the fifth edition and its updated digital platform “reflect Prince Hussein’s vision to enhance Jordan's digital transformation.” She added that this transformation includes quality initiatives overseen by the Crown Prince through the National Council for Future Technology, focusing on digital and technological projects that positively impact citizens’ lives.
Mango explained that the award is centered on giving young people the opportunity to “innovate smart applications that enhance the quality and efficiency of government services across all sectors” and aims to empower them as active partners in creating digital solutions.
The ceremony also showcased the newly developed digital platform for the award, featuring a full redesign to offer a modern, streamlined experience for participants. The platform includes simplified registration, an intelligent verification system, and dynamic forms that adjust to the team’s composition and selected sector, enhancing accessibility and ease of use.
