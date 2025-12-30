ECS, Expolink Explore Stronger Cooperation To Boost Egyptian Exports

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Head of the Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS), Abdel Aziz El-Sherif, received Mohamed Kassem, Chairperson of the Egyptian Exporters Association (Expolink), along with several members of the association's board, to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation and enhance Egyptian exports.

El-Sherif stated that the coming period will witness intensified collaboration with Expolink to implement targeted action plans for key foreign markets. He noted that the meeting forms part of the ECS's ongoing efforts to coordinate with national export-related entities to improve Egyptian products' access to global markets, strengthen cooperation mechanisms, and identify promising export opportunities.

The head of the ECS emphasised that Expolink is a strategic partner in Egypt's export ecosystem, underscoring the importance of expanding the exporter base and prioritising high value-added sectors and industries.

For his part, Mohamed Kassem highlighted the long-standing partnership between Expolink and the ECS, whether in supporting export growth or attracting foreign investment. He noted that the global industrial shift from Asia towards Africa is gaining momentum, positioning Egypt-thanks to its strategic geographic location-as a prime beneficiary of this transformation.

Kassem added that this advantage is reflected in rising investor interest in Egypt and expanding export opportunities. He also pointed out that Expolink has broadened its scope to include investment promotion for export-oriented projects, which could be coordinated with ECS offices abroad to attract foreign direct investment, particularly in industrial sectors targeting export markets.

During the meeting, Ahmed Taha, Executive Director of Expolink, reviewed the association's key operational mechanisms for implementing promotional programmes, as well as the outcomes of trade missions organised for various international markets in cooperation with ECS offices.

El-Sherif further revealed that the upcoming period will see regular and intensive virtual meetings with ECS offices abroad to respond to inquiries from Egyptian companies, introduce foreign markets, clarify product registration requirements, and provide guidance on relevant trade and industrial authorities in target countries.