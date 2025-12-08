403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Advisor To Prime Minister And Official Spokesperson For Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets British Parliamentary Delegation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari met with a delegation from the British Parliament on the sidelines of the 23rd Doha Forum 2025 the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them, and discussed the latest regional and international developments.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment