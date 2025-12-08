Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Most Of Country Heavy Fog Hits Punjab And KP

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Cold and dry weather is expected to grip most parts of the country, including Peshawar, over the coming days, according to the Meteorological Department. The hill stations of Murree and Galyat are also likely to remain cold and dry, while several districts of Punjab are bracing for intense fog.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, dense fog is expected in Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera and Dera Ismail Khan, potentially disrupting traffic and lowering visibility during early morning and late-night hours.

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan is experiencing partially cloudy skies and severe cold. Temperatures dropped to –5°C in Skardu, –3°C in Gilgit and –1°C in both Astore and Kalat. Upper districts including Dir and Chitral also recorded lows of –1°C. Quetta registered 2°C while Islamabad recorded a minimum of 3°C.

Punjab, however, remains the hardest hit by fog. The Meteorological Department says heavy fog will persist in Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura and Gujranwala, while Gujrat, Jhelum, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Khanewal, Layyah, Kot Addu and Bahawalpur are also expected to remain blanketed.

Most districts of Sindh and Balochistan will continue to experience cold and dry conditions.

Separately, rising air pollution and smog levels in Islamabad have prompted the District Health Office (DHO) to issue a public advisory. Health officials warned that the smog could increase cases of respiratory, cardiac and eye-related illnesses, urging children, the elderly and people with chronic conditions to take extra precautions.

The advisory recommends minimizing unnecessary outdoor activities, keeping windows and doors closed during peak smog hours and using masks while stepping outside. Citizens have also been advised to rinse irritated eyes with clean water and seek immediate medical assistance in case of breathing difficulty. The Health Department has appealed for reduced vehicle use during smog hours to help curb pollution.