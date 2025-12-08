Baku's WTDC-25 Sets Participation Records And Adopts Landmark Global Digital Development Plan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25), held in Baku from 17–28 November, concluded with outstanding results, setting new records in participation and high-level representation.

As reported by Azernews, according to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, a total of 2,572 participants registered for WTDC-25 - the highest number among all WTDC events in recent years. For comparison, WTDC-2017 gathered 1,360 in-person participants, while WTDC-2022 hosted 1,763.

The 2025 conference also stood out for attracting an unprecedented number of high-level guests. A total of 196 senior officials took part, significantly surpassing the figures from WTDC-2022 and underscoring the event's growing international importance.

Baku's role as host city received high praise for its organization, participant services, protocol arrangements, and media and communications support. The conference was widely lauded for its smooth logistics and the strong engagement of international partners.

One of the key achievements of WTDC-25 was the adoption of the Baku Action Plan - a comprehensive roadmap for global digital development covering the years 2026–2029. The plan outlines strategic priorities for human-centric and inclusive digital progress, with particular focus on developing nations and communities lacking access to essential digital services.

This commitment addresses a pressing global challenge: more than two billion people worldwide still lack internet access. The Baku Action Plan aims to help close this digital divide by promoting universal, affordable connectivity and ensuring that the benefits of the digital economy are shared across all societies.