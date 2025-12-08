403
Diphtheria Outbreak Claims Lives of Fifty Children in Somalia
(MENAFN) A deadly diphtheria epidemic has claimed the lives of 50 children across Somalia while sickening approximately 1,000 more, the nation's Ministry of Health and Human Services announced Sunday.
According to the ministry's official statement, youngsters between ages 5 and 15 have borne the brunt of this lethal outbreak spreading throughout the East African nation.
Characterizing the crisis as a "dangerous situation," health authorities have mobilized an urgent immunization drive set to commence December 15 and continue through five critical days of mass vaccination efforts.
The ministry pledged comprehensive coverage, declaring "All children, wherever they are, in villages, health facilities, and schools will be vaccinated." Officials are pressing parents to bring their children to vaccination centers immediately to help stop what they termed a "killer disease."
This health emergency strikes as Somalia grapples with a worsening humanitarian catastrophe. The nation faces compounding crises from ongoing armed conflict and severe climate-related disasters, with devastating floods and prolonged droughts battering vulnerable communities.
The rapid-response vaccination campaign represents a race against time as authorities work to prevent further child fatalities from the highly contagious bacterial infection, which targets the respiratory system and can prove fatal without prompt treatment.
