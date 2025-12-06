Ahmedabad To Host Grand 'Pramukh Varni Amrut Mahotsav' Today HM Amit Shah To Attend

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Dec 7 (IANS) Gujarat's Ahmedabad is set to witness a major spiritual celebration on Sunday, as the 'Pramukh Varni Amrut Mahotsav' takes place at the Riverfront Event Centre.

The event marks the 104th birth anniversary of Pramukh Swami Maharaj and the 75th year since his appointment as President of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

The gathering will be graced by BAPS spiritual leader Mahant Swami Maharaj, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and several other dignitaries.

A special cultural assembly will pay tribute to Pramukh Swami Maharaj's lifelong humanitarian service, followed by a unique river spectacle featuring thematic floating tableaux on the Sabarmati, depicting his life, values, and global contributions.

The origins of Pramukh Swami Maharaj's leadership trace back to 21 May 1950, when Shastriji Maharaj appointed the 28-year-old Shastri Narayanswarupdas as the lifelong President of BAPS at the mandir in Ambli Vali Pol, Shahpur.

From that moment, he became lovingly known as Pramukh Swami Maharaj, eventually emerging as a global spiritual leader.

On that day, Pramukh Swami pledged unwavering devotion to his guru and the organisation, vowing to serve selflessly and work for the spiritual and material well-being of devotees.

Ambli Vali Pol itself remains a landmark in BAPS history-home to the organisation's first Ahmedabad mandir (1940), its first Gujarati magazine (1938), the young Pramukh Swami's parshad diksha (1939), and several key decisions that shaped BAPS's global expansion.

In the run-up to the 75-year milestone, thousands of devotees have visited Ambli Vali Pol over the past year to commemorate Pramukh Swami Maharaj's appointment.

The main celebration on Sunday, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, will feature multimedia presentations, cultural segments, and tributes capturing his message of peace, service, and compassion.

A highlight of the evening will be the themed floats on the Sabarmati River, creating a visual narrative of Pramukh Swami Maharaj's life and philanthropic work. Preparations for the mega event have been underway for two months.

More than 40,000 devotees are expected to attend, arriving through coordinated bus arrangements.

Dedicated parking zones and traffic support have been organised along the Riverfront.