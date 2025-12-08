Indigo Pilot's 'I Also Want To Go Home' Message To Passengers Amid Airline's Flight Cancellations Goes Viral

MENAFN - Live Mint) As IndiGo continues to battle its massive operational crisis - which has triggered t cancellation of around 4,500 flights since last week - a pilot's warm message for passengers is making waves on social media. In a video shared by the pilot, who goes by the name Pradeep Krishnan, he apologises to the passengers seated on his flight and requests them to be kind to the ground staff.

“I am sorry! I completely get how tough it is when a flight causes you to miss something important. I promise you, we're not on strike. As pilots, we're trying our best, and we want to go home too,” Krishnan wrote.

He continued,“A lot has been happening in the last few days, and my heart goes out to everyone who's stuck or stranded. I know it's not easy. Our flight into Coimbatore was delayed too, and I've seen all the videos of people getting upset and angry. But I just want to appreciate my passengers flying into Coimbatore. They were so patient and supportive.”

He acknowledged that it's a difficult period but expressed confidence that the team will recover.“Please be kind to our ground staff. They are trying their best to get you home,” he urged as he concluded his Instagram post.

“I also want to go home,” he says in the video as he goes on to explain the current situation.

Here's how social media users reacted:

One individual posted,“Be kind and gentle! Respect! Real Human!” Another added,“Take rest and also go for more crew appointments.”

The IndiGo turmoil entered its seventh day, with hundreds of flights being cancelled daily - and major hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata being the worst hit.

Monday's disruptions at the airport included the following:

Bengaluru: 65 arrivals and 62 departures cancelled

Delhi: 134 cancellations

Chennai: 77 cancellations

With flights cancelled, terminals remained packed well into the night as passengers scrambled to reschedule journeys or find their missing bags. At Delhi's Terminal 1 - IndiGo's largest hub - unattended luggage lined the arrivals area, forcing people to rummage through long rows of suitcases.