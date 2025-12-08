Indigo Pilot's 'I Also Want To Go Home' Message To Passengers Amid Airline's Flight Cancellations Goes Viral
“I am sorry! I completely get how tough it is when a flight causes you to miss something important. I promise you, we're not on strike. As pilots, we're trying our best, and we want to go home too,” Krishnan wrote.
He continued,“A lot has been happening in the last few days, and my heart goes out to everyone who's stuck or stranded. I know it's not easy. Our flight into Coimbatore was delayed too, and I've seen all the videos of people getting upset and angry. But I just want to appreciate my passengers flying into Coimbatore. They were so patient and supportive.”Also Read | IndiGo didn't raise red flags before cancellations, govt says
He acknowledged that it's a difficult period but expressed confidence that the team will recover.“Please be kind to our ground staff. They are trying their best to get you home,” he urged as he concluded his Instagram post.Also Read | IndiGo Flight Chaos: Stocks Crash, Massive Delays, ₹610 Cr Refunds
“I also want to go home,” he says in the video as he goes on to explain the current situation.Here's how social media users reacted:
One individual posted,“Be kind and gentle! Respect! Real Human!” Another added,“Take rest and also go for more crew appointments.”Also Read | IndiGo Flights Cancellation LIVE: Delhi, Bengaluru airports see more disruptions IndiGo flight cancellation: latest updates
The IndiGo turmoil entered its seventh day, with hundreds of flights being cancelled daily - and major hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata being the worst hit.
Monday's disruptions at the airport included the following:
Bengaluru: 65 arrivals and 62 departures cancelled
Delhi: 134 cancellations
Chennai: 77 cancellations
With flights cancelled, terminals remained packed well into the night as passengers scrambled to reschedule journeys or find their missing bags. At Delhi's Terminal 1 - IndiGo's largest hub - unattended luggage lined the arrivals area, forcing people to rummage through long rows of suitcases.
