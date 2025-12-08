Pakistan, Iran Deport Over 2,300 Afghans In A Day

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 2,300 Afghan refugees were forcibly deported from neighboring Pakistan and Iran in a single day, an official said on Monday.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), posted a report from the High Commission for Addressing Migrants' Issues on his X account, indicating that 623 families - a total of 2,349 individuals - returned to Afghanistan on Sunday.

According to the report, the returnees entered the country through the Islam Qala crossing in Herat, Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz, Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Bahramcha in Helmand, and the Torkham crossing in Nangarhar.

Fitrat added that 327 returning families (1,816 individuals) were transported to their respective home areas, while 512 families received humanitarian assistance. Telecommunication companies also distributed 448 SIM cards to the returnees.

He further noted that on Saturday, an additional 3,134 Afghan refugees were forcibly deported from Iran and Pakistan.

hz/ma