403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan PM Takaichi calls on China to stop radar lock on jets
(MENAFN) According to general reports, Japan and China made conflicting statements Sunday regarding recent encounters between their fighter jets, with Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi urging Beijing to “prevent recurrence of radar lock on Japanese jets.”
Japan accused Chinese jets of targeting F-15 aircraft with fire-control radar in two separate incidents over international waters southeast of Okinawa on Saturday. Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said the Chinese J-15 jets, operating from the aircraft carrier Liaoning, intermittently locked onto the Japanese aircraft. He described the actions as “dangerous” and reported no damage or injuries. Tokyo lodged a “strong protest” with Beijing, calling on China to prevent such incidents from happening again.
China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy spokesperson Wang Xuemeng, however, presented a different account, stating that the Liaoning carrier group was conducting routine fighter jet training east of the Miyako Strait. Wang accused Japanese aircraft of repeatedly approaching PLA training areas and interfering with operations, claiming the maneuvers posed a “severe threat to flight safety.” He said: “We firmly demand that Japan immediately cease its slander and smearing, and strictly restrain its frontline operations. The PLA Navy will take necessary measures in accordance with the law to resolutely safeguard its own security and legitimate rights and interests.”
The tensions follow remarks by Prime Minister Takaichi on November 7, suggesting that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could create a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan, potentially justifying the “exercise of the right of collective self-defense.” China condemned the statement, suspended seafood imports from Japan, advised its citizens against visiting the country, and postponed a planned trilateral meeting of culture ministers with Japan and South Korea.
Taiwan, claimed by Beijing, lies near Japan’s Yonaguni Island, further complicating the security dynamics in the region.
Japan accused Chinese jets of targeting F-15 aircraft with fire-control radar in two separate incidents over international waters southeast of Okinawa on Saturday. Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said the Chinese J-15 jets, operating from the aircraft carrier Liaoning, intermittently locked onto the Japanese aircraft. He described the actions as “dangerous” and reported no damage or injuries. Tokyo lodged a “strong protest” with Beijing, calling on China to prevent such incidents from happening again.
China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy spokesperson Wang Xuemeng, however, presented a different account, stating that the Liaoning carrier group was conducting routine fighter jet training east of the Miyako Strait. Wang accused Japanese aircraft of repeatedly approaching PLA training areas and interfering with operations, claiming the maneuvers posed a “severe threat to flight safety.” He said: “We firmly demand that Japan immediately cease its slander and smearing, and strictly restrain its frontline operations. The PLA Navy will take necessary measures in accordance with the law to resolutely safeguard its own security and legitimate rights and interests.”
The tensions follow remarks by Prime Minister Takaichi on November 7, suggesting that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could create a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan, potentially justifying the “exercise of the right of collective self-defense.” China condemned the statement, suspended seafood imports from Japan, advised its citizens against visiting the country, and postponed a planned trilateral meeting of culture ministers with Japan and South Korea.
Taiwan, claimed by Beijing, lies near Japan’s Yonaguni Island, further complicating the security dynamics in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment