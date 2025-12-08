403
S. Korea's Leader Public Support Drops to 69.4 Percent
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung witnessed a modest decline in public confidence, with his approval rating slipping to 69.4 percent in the latest weekly tracking poll released Monday—marking a 1.7 percentage point drop from the previous measurement period.
Public dissatisfaction with the president's governing performance climbed upward, with disapproval ratings reaching 28.9 percent—a 1.0 percentage point increase—according to data compiled through computer assisted telephone interviewing (CATI) methodology conducted by local polling firm Flower Research. The survey methodology utilized advanced telephonic outreach to gauge voter sentiment across the nation during a critical period for the administration.
Political party standings revealed shifting allegiances among the electorate. The ruling liberal Democratic Party experienced strengthened backing, climbing 1.5 percentage points to capture 57.7 percent support among respondents. Meanwhile, the conservative opposition People Power Party registered modest gains, adding 1.0 percentage point to reach 25.6 percent approval among surveyed voters.
Smaller political organizations received limited backing from the electorate last week. The minor left-leaning Rebuilding Korea Party secured 2.6 percent support, while the minor rightist New Reform Party garnered 2.0 percent each in the tracking measurements.
A parallel survey employing automated response system (ARS) technology revealed comparable trends. Lee's approval rating edged downward by 0.4 percentage points to 61.5 percent last week when measured against the preceding week's figures, the pollster's secondary methodology confirmed.
Both polling techniques surveyed substantial voter samples between Friday and Saturday. The CATI methodology reached 1,002 voters while the ARS system contacted 1,007 respondents. Statistical analysis of both polls indicated plus and minus 3.1 percentage points in margin of error, operating at a 95 percent confidence level—standard parameters ensuring reliable demographic representation and accuracy in forecasting public opinion trends.
