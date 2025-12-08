403
Benin Thwarts Attempted Military Takeover
(MENAFN) A bid to overthrow the government by “a small group of soldiers” has been thwarted, according to Beninese Interior Minister Alassane Seidou, who announced on national television that citizens should continue their routine activities without fear.
A contingent of Beninese soldiers asserted on the state broadcaster that they had deposed President Patrice Talon and installed Lt. Col. Pascal Tigri to head a new “Military Committee for Refoundation.”
These soldiers also proclaimed the suspension of the nation’s constitution, along with the dissolution of all governmental bodies and political parties, adding that they intended to shut Benin’s borders.
The US Embassy issued a communiqué saying it was closely observing reports of gunfire in Cotonou and following “unconfirmed reports” of a military coup.
He emphasized that the Beninese Armed Forces and their command structure, “faithful to their oath,” had stayed steadfast in their allegiance.
“Their response made it possible to keep control of the situation and to thwart the maneuver,” Seidou declared, highlighting the swift actions that prevented the plot from advancing.
Earlier, Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni informed a media outlet that the situation was “under control.”
“We are clearing things out, but it is not over. We are safe,” Wadagni stated, noting that the coup organizers were still entrenched in their locations.
A contingent of Beninese soldiers asserted on the state broadcaster that they had deposed President Patrice Talon and installed Lt. Col. Pascal Tigri to head a new “Military Committee for Refoundation.”
These soldiers also proclaimed the suspension of the nation’s constitution, along with the dissolution of all governmental bodies and political parties, adding that they intended to shut Benin’s borders.
The US Embassy issued a communiqué saying it was closely observing reports of gunfire in Cotonou and following “unconfirmed reports” of a military coup.
