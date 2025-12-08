403
Benin Faces Coup Attempt
(MENAFN) Military personnel in the West African state of Benin have declared a power takeover through national broadcaster SRTB, though conflicting accounts suggest an assault on the presidential compound was thwarted.
The servicemembers utilized the television network to announce the dissolution of governmental bodies and Benin's Constitution, shuttering aerial, terrestrial, and sea borders. They designated Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri as head of the Military Committee for Refoundation (CMR), "effective today." Broadcasting ceased shortly afterward.
Beninese Foreign Minister Olushegun Adjadi Bakari informed media that "a small group" of military members had launched a coup attempt, but forces backing President Patrice Talon are moving to reinstate stability. He stated, "There is an attempt, but the situation is under control... A large part of the army is still loyalist, and we are taking over the situation."
In Cotonou, Benin's most populous urban center, weapons fire has echoed since early Sunday dawn, although coup reports await verification, Maxim Meletin, press attaché of the Russian Embassy in the West African nation, informed news agency African Initiative.
"Since 7am, we have recorded gunfire and grenade explosions in the area of the presidential residence. According to as-yet unconfirmed reports, Beninese military personnel went on national television to announce the president's removal from power," Meletin noted.
A source with proximity to Talon reached by press organization Jeune Afrique indicated that uniformed personnel attempted to breach the presidential compound around 6am local hour while he remained inside. Security personnel allegedly repelled this incursion, and the president is purportedly unharmed.
Nevertheless, this intelligence lacks independent verification from official channels. Army units faithful to the current administration have initiated a counterstrike. Helicopters are allegedly circling Cotonou, while multiple central districts remain blockaded.
Talon has governed the nation since 2016; his second mandate concludes in 2026. The nation's charter permits only two presidential mandates, and balloting for the position in Benin is slated for January 12, 2026.
In August 2025, the governing coalition backed the presidential nomination of Minister of Economy and Finance Romuald Wadagni.
